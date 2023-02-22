Blue Zones LLC announced last week that it had chosen Tono Sablan as the executive director for Blue Zones Project, Parkland-Spanaway. As executive director, Sablan’s responsibilities will include leading the rollout and local implementation of Blue Zones Project.
A lifelong resident of Parkland, Sablan brings more than 10 years of industry experience and has a background in philanthropy, education, equity, and community development. Most recently, Sablan served as the grants and contracts administrator for the Seattle-based Raikes Foundation.
Sablan also received his education locally by earning his master’s degree in public administration from the Evergreen State College and a bachelor’s degree from Pacific Lutheran University.
“It is an honor to lead this effort in service to Parkland and Spanaway,” said Sablan. “Blue Zones Project, designed with Parkland and Spanaway, will help to address critical needs and health disparities longed faced in our community. I truly believe in the collective impact potential of this movement to make Parkland and Spanaway a place where we can lead healthier, longer lives.”
Brought to the Parkland-Spanaway region through a sponsorship led by MultiCare and a partnership with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, Pierce County, and Blue Zones, Blue Zones Project is a community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer and happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality life.
The project is based on the principles developed by Dan Buettner, the National Geographic fellow and New York Times best-selling author of The Blue Zones and The Blue Zones Solution. The principles propose that healthy choices are easier-made through permanent changes to built environment, policy, and social networks.
