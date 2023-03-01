The Blue Scarf Society, which was established in 2021 by the Puyallup/Sumner Chamber of Commerce for professional women to connect, learn, and develop leadership skills, is holding a two-day leadership workshop this month and in April.
Scheduled for March 10 is Part 1: Self-Discovery. Though the time and location for the event are to be determined, attendees will obtain the guidance needed to lead effectively with emotional intelligence, empathy, vulnerability, and peer assessments, a release said.
Part 2: Leading Others, whose time and location are also to be determined, is scheduled for April 14. The workshop will incorporate tools from the Harvard Business School and other experts; attendees will learn about the skills needed to lead others and how to develop them.
The Blue Scarf Society mentorship program is also available through October. The program includes four group engagements and four one-on-one meetups. The one-on-one meetups can be scheduled at a participant's leisure, with a goal of one meetup every month and a half. Podcasts, videos, and reading material are distributed for both the group engagements and meetups, the release said.
For those interested in becoming a member of Blue Scarf Society, first-time enrollment is $350 for a year. Membership includes:
- Two-day leadership academy certification ($300 value)
- Three mentorship luncheons with keynote speakers ($150 value)
- Two happy hour receptions ($100 value)
- Six experiential education opportunities, some free of charge, some with activity or venue fee ($200 value)
- Private Facebook group
- Library of Women’s Leadership resources (podcasts, videos, books, educational materials)
- A blue scarf
- Blue Scarf Society networking and communication