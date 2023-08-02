Kent's Blue Origin has inked a $35 million partnership with NASA to further advance Blue Origin’s Blue Alchemist solution.
Blue Origin was awarded NASA’s Tipping Point partnership. According to NASA, “a technology is considered at a tipping point if an investment in a demonstration will significantly mature the technology, increase the likelihood of infusion into a commercial space application, and bring the technology to market for both government and commercial applications.”
Blue Origin stated that the investment is anticipated to result in “a demonstration of autonomous operation in a simulated lunar environment by 2026.”
Blue Alchemist is a commercial solution designed to produce solar cells from lunar regolith, which is the dust and crushed rock found on the moon’s surface. The innovation would “bootstrap unlimited electricity and power transmission cables anywhere on the surface of the moon. This process also produces oxygen as a useful byproduct for propulsion and life support,” according to Blue Origin.
“Harnessing the vast resources in space to benefit Earth is part of our mission, and we’re inspired and humbled to receive this investment from NASA to advance our innovation,” said Pat Remias, vice president of Capabilities Directorate of Space Systems Development, in a press statement. “First we return humans to the Moon, then we start to ‘live off the land.’”