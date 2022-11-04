Olympia’s iconic Blue Heron Bakery is becoming a community-owned cooperative and will accordingly be rebranding in 2023 as the Blue Heron Bakery Community Cooperative.
A cooperative is a democratically managed and jointly owned business between consumers and workers. After more than 45 years of serving the community, the new Blue Heron Co-op will now be owned and managed by both workers and consumers.
The board’s mission is to bring people together through quality food, personable service, and cooperative practices. The co-op wants a thriving local economy, keeping money in the community and partnering with other local businesses and cooperatives, according to a release.
“Our intention is to keep the legacy of the bakery vibrant for future generations,” current owner Evan Price said. “We have been sustained through community support all these years, so it makes sense to entrust the bakery to our customers and workers.”
Both worker members and consumers will have seats on the board of directors and can vote at membership meetings. A member must be at least 18 years old and pay a one-time, and refundable, $77 membership fee. The initial membership fees will be used to cover the legal, accounting, and administrative costs as well as purchasing the business from Price. Later membership income will be held as equity in the co-op.
Individuals can sign up to join the Blue Heron Bakery Community Cooperative either by visiting their storefront or online.
The current board hopes to complete the transition into a co-op by the end of 2022.