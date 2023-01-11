The Black-Owned Business Excellence organization is hosting its fourth annual Black-Owned Business Excellence Symposium Feb. 1 at the University of Washington Tacoma’s William W. Phillip Hall.
The event, whose date correlates with the start of Black History Month, is designed to provide tools, resources, and information to empower entrepreneurs and business owners looking to revamp or expand their businesses in preparation for generational wealth and legacy building, a release said.
The symposium’s theme for 2023 is “Black in Business: Building Our Legacy for Our Children." The event will feature a variety of panel discussions; workshops; and breakout sessions focused on marketing, financial management, branding, leadership, and more, the release said.
This year’s featured presenter is George Fraser, who holds honorary doctorate degrees from Jarvis Christian College and CICA-International University and Seminary. Fraser is the CEO and founder of FraserNet and founder of the PowerNetworking Conference.
"With the help of our generous supporters, the Collaborators of BOBE have been working tirelessly to promote a more equitable entrepreneurial ecosystem in Washington," Jenefeness Franke, one of BOBE's principal collaborators, said in the release. "Our goal is to make sure that the business owners that are furthest away from access are aware and eligible for available resources.”
The event, which also can be attended virtually, is open to all interested business owners. Registration is now available here.