BIPOC Entrepreneurs Invited to Apply for Pierce County Business Accelerator Program

BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) entrepreneurs and business owners in Pierce County may be eligible to receive funding and other business resources through the new Pierce County Business Accelerator, the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber has announced.
The program, which is funded through an allocation from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), provides direct access to business resources including relevant training, coaching, technical assistance, and networking support to launch and grow micro businesses in Pierce County. Upon completion, participants will receive:
- Access to potential funding options;
- Matching grant resources up to $10,000
- Commercial rent stipend for one year up to $500/month; and
- Coaching/mentorship.
The first cohort of the Pierce County Business Accelerator will kick-off by the end of September. All BIPOC business owners who qualify should apply for the first round application due Sept. 17, 2021. Applications submitted after Sept. 17 will be considered for a later cohort.
Participants must be a start-up or a micro-stage business with 2019 annual revenue less than $325,000, or a pre-revenue business, and must be physically located in Pierce County. For application assistance, call (253) 798-6150 or visit here.