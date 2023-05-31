The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced that it is offering grants of up to $100,000 for projects looking to help ensure low- and middle-income countries have equitable access to AI tools and approaches.
The effort, called the Grand Challenge, is seeking projects that use “Large Language Models (ChatGPT-4 or other credible sources with equivalent capability) to build an evidence base across the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation divisions of global health, gender equality, global growth and opportunity (including global education), and global development contexts in LMICs,” the foundation said.
More specifically, the foundation is seeking “innovative and safe” projects that can be executed over a three-month period and will achieve at least one of the following objectives:
1. Demonstrate how the tool can be used to support decision making (in terms of speed, accuracy, inclusivity, quality) in the following domains:
Accelerate the pathway from evidence to policy development.
Accelerate the pathway from policy to implementation.
Enhance the quality and timeliness of focused communications.
Improve the quality of resource allocation exercises.
Decision support for front line workers.
2. Achieve a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges related to ChatGPT-4 or other credible sources with equivalent capabilities, use in LMICs, and how they can be effectively mitigated.
3. Conduct observational research that highlights end-user-specific applications of ChatGPT-4 or other credible sources with equivalent capabilities among vulnerable populations in LMICs.
Applications must be received by June 5 at 11:30 a.m.
Click here for additional requirements and to apply.