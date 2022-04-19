Benchmark Pyramid Global Hospitality Group, a hotel and resort management company headquartered in Texas, has announced that it will be expanding into the Seattle area through the acquisition of Provenance Hotels, a Portland-based hotel- and resort-management company with several properties in the region.
On April 18, the two hospitality management groups reached a definitive agreement that Benchmark Pyramid would acquire Provenance in a merger. The agreement will add 12 new hotel locations to Benchmark Pyramid’s portfolio of more than 240 properties across the U.S., Europe, and Caribbean.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the Provenance family into Benchmark Pyramid’s storied portfolio,” said Warren Fields, Benchmark Pyramid’s chief executive officer, in a release. “The decades of highly successful management from the Provenance team is something we look forward to building upon as we continue to create the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry.”
In the Pacific Northwest, Tacoma's Hotel Murano and Seattle's Hotel Max and Hotel Theodore are among the newly acquired properties.
The transaction is expected to close upon lender consent sometime in the second quarter of 2022. At closing, Provenance will merge its interests into Benchmark Pyramid, with founder and chairman Gordon Sondland joining Benchmark Pyramid’s Board of Directors, the release said.
"We are thrilled to join forces with Benchmark Pyramid, a celebrated leader in the hospitality industry with a history of success," Sondland said in the release. "Together, we have great opportunities for growth, and I look forward to remaining engaged with the company and its world-class management team as a member of the combined company’s board.”