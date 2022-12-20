BECU exterior
Courtesy of BECU

For the last decade, hundreds of nonprofits have been nominated by BECU members for the People Helping People Awards for a chance at receiving grant money.

Last week, the credit union announced the 30 organizations selected as its 2022 recipients.

Since the award program originally began in 2013, BECU has donated more than $3.5 million to more than 130 local nonprofits, a release said.

“BECU exists and operates by the credit union ‘people helping people’ philosophy, acting intentionally to help our communities thrive,” Tom Berquist, EVP and chief marketing officer at BECU, said in the release. “This year’s People Helping People Award recipients represent the best of our community, working diligently and tirelessly to address issues that our members care about, including education, equity, child welfare and the environment.”

The 2022 People Helping People Award recipients include:

Black Community Development Project

For its third year, BECU awarded seven Black-led, member-nominated nonprofits with Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants. The following recipients will each receive $21,428, for a total of $150,000:

Collaboration Grants Recipients

To see the full list of BECU’s People Helping People award and grant recipients, or to get details on how to nominate your favorite local nonprofit, visit here.  