For the last decade, hundreds of nonprofits have been nominated by BECU members for the People Helping People Awards for a chance at receiving grant money.
Last week, the credit union announced the 30 organizations selected as its 2022 recipients.
Since the award program originally began in 2013, BECU has donated more than $3.5 million to more than 130 local nonprofits, a release said.
“BECU exists and operates by the credit union ‘people helping people’ philosophy, acting intentionally to help our communities thrive,” Tom Berquist, EVP and chief marketing officer at BECU, said in the release. “This year’s People Helping People Award recipients represent the best of our community, working diligently and tirelessly to address issues that our members care about, including education, equity, child welfare and the environment.”
The 2022 People Helping People Award recipients include:
- Member Volunteer of the Year ($50,000): Shaun Glaze, The Silent Task Force
- People’s Choice Winner ($40,000): Whidbey Environmental Action
- Employees’ Choice Winner ($30,000): Empowering Youth & Families Outreach
- Past Recipients’ Choice Winner ($30,000): Washington CASA
- Community Benefit Winners ($15,000 each): Delridge Neighborhoods Development Association, Dress for Success Seattle, Geeking Out Kids of Color, Idaho Central Spokane Valley Performing Arts Center, Influence the Choice, Joya, NAMI Seattle, Reachout Organization, Readiness to Learn, Sherwood Community Services, Speak with Purpose, Spokane AIDS Network (SAN), Take the Next Step and WestSide Baby.
Black Community Development Project
For its third year, BECU awarded seven Black-led, member-nominated nonprofits with Nonprofit Capacity Building Grants. The following recipients will each receive $21,428, for a total of $150,000:
- Advancing Education (Pre-K through College): SWS Fund and REACH for Literacy
- Creating Economic Opportunity: Blessings from My Heart to Your Table
- Preserving Health and Promoting Wellness: Free Flo Fit
- Providing Basic Human Needs: Young Black & Brilliant
- Strengthening Local Communities: Tiplus Washington and Doing It, Does It
Collaboration Grants Recipients
- Open Doors for Multicultural Families and Benefits Law Center
- Bonney Lake Food Bank and Sumner-Bonney Lake School District
- Way Back Inn and Girls Giving Back
To see the full list of BECU’s People Helping People award and grant recipients, or to get details on how to nominate your favorite local nonprofit, visit here.