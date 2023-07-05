BECU, Washington’s largest credit union, is expanding its services to Gig Harbor early next year.
The Neighborhood Financial Center will be the first in the community and will serve more than 6,500 customers, a release from the organization said.
The new 5,000-square-foot BECU in The Shops at Harbor Hill will offer financial advice and expertise and will include one-on-one support for opening accounts, loans, and memberships alongside consultations around mortgages, small-business services, investments, and trust services, the release noted.
