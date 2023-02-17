The BECU Foundation has announced the 2022 nonprofit recipients of its inaugural Housing Stability Grant, which awarded, through an invitation-only submission process, eight local nonprofit organizations grants of $100,000 each to help prevent homelessness in the areas serviced by BECU credit union.
Selected nonprofits will direct grant funds to areas focused on preventing homeowner foreclosure and renter eviction, including:
- Mortgage or rent payment assistance due to loss of income and/or owing back mortgage
- Foreclosure or eviction prevention and diversion counseling
- Mediation between landlords and tenants
- Case management (as part of housing stability)
- Legal services or attorney’s fees related to foreclosure or eviction proceedings and maintaining housing
- Specialized services for individuals with disabilities or seniors
- Fair housing counseling
The 2022 Housing Stability Grant awardees ($100,000 each) include:
Homeowner Foreclosure Prevention
- Northwest Justice Project
- Rebuilding Together South Sound
- SNAP Financial Access
Renter Eviction Prevention
- Byrd Barr Place
- El Centro de la Raza
- Housing Justice Project (King County Bar Association)
- Multi-Service Center
- Solid Ground
In addition, seven nonprofits each received $10,000 to support the general operation of their organization:
- Abused Deaf Women’s Advocacy Services
- Freedom Church of Seattle
- Interim CDA
- Mi Centro
- Neighbors Together
- Parkview Services
- Tacoma Urban League