Better Business Bureau Great West + Pacific is now accepting applications for its regional 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics & Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship programs. Washington-based businesses of every size are invited to apply.
Torch Awards for Ethics
BBB GWP’s annual Torch Award recognizes marketplace role models. BBB GWP will select honorees in the following tiers for each of its service area regions for Torch Awards for Ethics:
Tier 1: Small Business of the Year
Tier 2: Medium Business of the Year
Tier 3: Large Business of the Year
Awards selections are based on responses to prompts focused on the character of the organization’s leadership, including examples of how they foster an authentic culture, prioritize customer relationships, and positively impact their community.
Applications for the Torch Awards for Ethics are being accepted now through July 23 at 11:59 p.m. BBB Accreditation is not required. The application and the criteria and eligibility requirements can be found here.
“Applying for the BBB Torch Awards for the last few years has given us a great opportunity to celebrate all that we have worked so hard to accomplish in our company culture,” said Kelley Valdez, marketing and communications manager of Patriot Roofing, in a release. “It has empowered our employees even more to take actions that align with our company values. Winning the Torch Award in 2022 has been great validation that we put customers first and work ethically in all we do.”
Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship
Businesses operating for three years or less may apply for the Spark Awards for Entrepreneurship. This award highlights young organizations demonstrating high character, generating an authentic culture about their mission, and going above and beyond for their community.
Applications for the 2023 Spark Awards are being accepted now through June 23 at 11:59 p.m. For more information on the Spark Awards, visit here.