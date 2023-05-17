Bates Technical College’s Board of Trustees has announced that its president, Dr. Lin Zhou, is receiving this year’s Chief Executive Officer of the Year Award from the Washington State Association of College Trustees.
Zhou was formally honored and recognized at the ACT Spring Conference this week in Walla Walla.
The annual award is given to those who have shown exceptional leadership in furthering the mission of community and technical colleges, a release said.
In addition to receiving this award, Zhou’s nomination packet will be passed on for consideration of national recognition at the Association of Community College Trustees' Leadership Congress in Las Vegas.
Zhou originally joined Bates Technical College in 2013 as the dean of continuing education, apprenticeship, and child studies. Since then, she has served as dean of instruction and executive dean before assuming the role of vice president of institutional effectiveness and student success in 2016.
In 2018, she was appointed president and CEO — an appointment that made her the college’s first female president and also the first woman Chinese immigrant to serve as president at a public two-year college in Washington.
Layne Bladow, chair of Bates' board, wrote in a letter of support on behalf of the five-member board.
“We are extremely impressed by, and grateful for, Dr. Zhou's dedication, leadership abilities, and genuine passion for advancing the mission, vision, and values of Bates Technical College," Bladow wrote. "Dr. Zhou has dedicated herself to ensuring the right programs, processes, and people are empowered to achieve the mission ... This is her hallmark: grounding the college in meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts while focusing the full college community on student achievement.”
