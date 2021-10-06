The U.S. Department of Education recently awarded Bates Technical College a $2.25 million Title III grant to improve student retention, completion, and success.
The five-year grant is the largest ever awarded to Bates and will support three areas. Per the release, those areas are:
- Expanding access to courses and programs in alternate modalities and transition some programs to competency-based curriculum through comprehensive faculty professional development and support;
- Increasing student retention and completion through coaching and expanded work-based learning opportunities; and
- Improving institutional effectiveness.
“This extremely sought-after grant will provide us with critical funding to strategically focus on offering the best educational experience and support so our students can earn their credential and enter the workforce or pursue additional education,” said Bates president Lin Zhou in the release. “With this funding, we can give our students the vital resources they need to be successful at Bates and beyond.”
Bates will use the grant to implement the college’s strategic already in place to improve student success.
The U.S. Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program aims to help institutions be self-sufficient and serve low-income students.
To learn more about Bates, head here.