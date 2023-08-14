Bank of the Pacific is looking to open a bank branch and relocate its existing commercial banking center in Olympia in November, the organization announced last week.
The new site, located at 520 Union Ave. S.E., will include an ITM that will enable cash and deposit services for Olympia customers as well as a full-service branch.
"The lease for our Olympia commercial banking center location is expiring, affording us the opportunity to relocate to a more central, higher-visibility site where we can continue to provide the exceptional customer service and banking solutions we’re known for in Washington and Oregon. Our employees look forward to continuing to support our customers and the community in Thurston County,” said Denise Portmann, president and chief executive officer, in a press statement.
In Washington, the bank operates 16 branches in Grays Harbor, Pacific, Whatcom, Skagit, Clark, and Wahkiakum counties. Two branches are located in Clatsop County, Oregon. It also operates loan production offices in Burlington, Washington, and Salem, Oregon.