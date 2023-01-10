Now through Jan. 13, Bank of America is accepting applications for this year’s eight-week Student Leaders internship program.
Students who have submitted nominations will be notified of their application status in April. Click here for more information and to apply.
Every year, hundreds of community-minded high schoolers are accepted into the paid program. Participants get firsthand experience serving the community through a paid internship with nonprofits like Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Habitat for Humanity. They also also attend a leadership summit to learn how government, business, and the nonprofit sector work together to address critical community needs, a release said.
To become a Student Leader, applicants must:
- Currently be a junior or senior in high school;
- Be able to participate in an eight-week paid internship at a local nonprofit organization and work 35 hours a week;
- Be legally authorized to work in the U.S. without sponsorship through the end of September 2023;
- Be able to participate in a week-long (July 17-22) Student Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. (All expenses paid. This week will be part of your 8-week experience. NOTE: students on the west coast may depart for DC the evening of July 16.);
- Be a student in good standing at your school; and
- Obtain a letter of recommendation from a teacher, guidance counselor, or school administrator. Contact the recommender as soon as possible to provide them with the requirements listed at the end of the application. Applicants will need to upload the letter no later than 11:59 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 13.
Last summer, five Seattle-based Student Leaders worked with Southwest Youth & Family Services and the Technology Access Foundation on special projects.