Pensions & Investments has named Bank of America a leading provider of outsourced chief investment office services for foundations and endowments in the U.S.
“Bank of America has a long history of serving foundations and endowments. This is an important and growing business, which has increased significantly in recent years,” said Jennifer Chandler, head of philanthropic solutions at Bank of America Private Bank, in a press statement. “This growth can be attributed to our team’s ability to address the increasing demands placed on nonprofit leaders by going beyond investment management to offer strategic consulting and advisory services.”
The firm’s OCIO offering features portfolio management, strategic consulting, and administrative solutions.
In addition, Bank of America was recently recognized as the Best Private Bank Philanthropy Offering or Initiative in the Americas by WealthBriefing Wealth for Good Awards 2023.