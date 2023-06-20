The Bank of America has committed more than $500 million in equity investments to minority- and women-led funds, more than doubling its initial $200 million commitment, the bank has announced.
"We work across our company to address critical needs in our communities, including the lack of access to capital that diverse business owners face as they start or grow their businesses,” said Tram Nguyen, global head of strategic and sustainable investments at Bank of America, in a prepared statement. “We want to empower the talented fund managers who keenly understand how to identify and support those business owners. Each time we support a minority- or women-led fund, they in turn support diverse entrepreneurs, which ultimately helps us toward achieving our goal to advance racial equality and economic opportunity.”
The bank has committed equity to more than 150 funds, which to date have invested in more than 1,000 companies that span 40 states.
These companies are led by 1,500 entrepreneurs and employ more than 21,000 people, a release noted.