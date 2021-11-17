Bank of America has provided more than $2.6 million in grants to 54 nonprofits across Washington state in 2021 to support their work in career development, housing, food security, education, and more, according to a news release today.
The giving includes $200,000 grants each to Jubilee Women’s Center and Pioneer Human Services, which the bank awarded as its 2021 Neighborhood Builders for their work in the Puget Sound region addressing homelessness and systemic injustice. Each also will receive comprehensive leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader on topics ranging from increasing financial sustainability, human capital management and strategic storytelling. They join a network of peer organizations across the U.S. and get the opportunity to access capital to expand their impact.
“As communities continue to recover and navigate a changing landscape, our nonprofits are still experiencing significant demands and are in need of resources to address homelessness and systemic injustice,” Kerri Schroeder, president, Bank of America Seattle, said in the release. “Jubilee Women’s Center and Pioneer Human Services are helping bridge important gaps for the region’s most at-risk groups to help them find a path forward toward stability and economic opportunity.”
Bank of America has partnered with 36 nonprofits in the Puget Sound area since 2004 through its Neighborhood Builders program, investing $7.2 million to address the region’s toughest issues related to economic mobility.