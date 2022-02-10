Bank of America recently donated $50,000 to Nourish Pierce County in Tacoma and $75,000 to Food Lifeline of Seattle to address food insecurity in the Puget Sound region, according to a bank announcement.
The donations were part of a program to encourage bank employees to get COVID-19 booster shots. Bank of America donated $100 to the organizations for each bank employee in the Puget Sound region who received a booster shot and notified the bank before the end of January.
The bank made an additional contribution to address the increased needs experienced by hunger relief organizations across the country since the onset of COVID.
After the pandemic began, Bank of America has provided $1.17 million to Washington food banks to support hunger-relief efforts. Nationally, it committed $10.6 million to local hunger-relief organizations through this effort, the announcement said.