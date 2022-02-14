Backyard 'Farmlets' Aim to Solve Food-Supply Problems

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated preexisting supply chain issues. During that time, few sectors felt this as hard as the food industry. Around the world, many live in “food deserts” — meaning they live in locales where grocery stores don’t exist within 10 miles. This limited access to fresh food is a problem that Richard Brion, CEO of Tacoma-based Revolution Agriculture, said hurts farmers as well.
Brion, a former intelligence specialist for the U.S. Navy, saw the effects of food inaccessibility during his time in Afghanistan. His role included counter-narcotic missions to locate farmers who were growing opium poppies. The poppies were easy to grow and easy to sell, Brion said. This is what inspired him to consider what others could grow that would sell well and overcome environmental hurdles.
By spring 2017, Brion had a prototype, and by 2018, the “farmlet” model was finalized.
Farmlets are self-contained and portable greenhouse-like structures. Revolution Agriculture, which is a small and self-funded organization, rents land from landowners, and places and maintains a farmlet. Farmlet sizes can be as small as a parking lot space, or as large as 540 square feet.
The location of any given farmlet is key, as it’s designed to provide fresh produce to those in food deserts. The idea: People within the community can order produce from specific units, and the company will partner with food delivery services such as Instacart to increase access.
“It’s basically like a plant pantry,” Brion said. “People can order fresh produce from farmlets and can have (produce) delivered year-round.”
The farmlets are equipped with a growing system that uses soil and a self-contained honeybee component, allowing for almost anything to grow.
“We use local demand to determine what the farmlets grow,” Brion said. “We want to cater to the micro environment.”
Revolution Agriculture isn’t the first to tackle food insecurity and inaccessibility. However, Brion said, other organizations focus on growing easy crops.
“A lot of people are trying to tackle this, but everyone is growing lettuce,” he said. “If you keep mass producing one commodity, the price is going to go down.” Brion said he’s excited about being able to successfully grow a variety of fresh produce, catered to the needs of different communities.
“They told us it wasn’t possible, but they were wrong,” he said, adding that this technology is only the beginning of what is possible.
The future for Revolution Agriculture looks bright, as the company is in the final stages of securing farmlets to be placed on land owned by the University of Puget Sound. It will be the organization’s first commercial customer.