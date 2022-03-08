Backlogs, Child Tax Credits, and Unemployment Income — Oh My!

Tax season is creeping in, and many might be dragging their feet to dig out that folder of documents and receipts they’ve been collecting all year. But rest assured — we have some tips to make things a little easier.
Account for Longer Processing Times and Delayed Returns
The nation’s tax agency announced in early January that it was experiencing delays in processing returns. According to Darryl Spencer, a senior tax manager at Tacoma-based CPA firm The Doty Group, this year’s delayed processing is most likely caused by the massive backlog in unprocessed returns from last year.
While the IRS starting tax season with a sizable backlog is not necessarily new, its data states that as of Dec. 23, it had roughly 6 million unprocessed individual returns and 2.3 million unprocessed amended individual returns. According to Spencer, typically the IRS ends the year with a logjam of only 2 million.
“The first few weeks, the IRS will be manually processing the returns. So, even if you file upfront, it might take longer to process,” Spencer said. “In addition to that, they have over 5 million pieces of taxpayer correspondence that dates back to last April that they haven’t addressed. So they will be playing catch-up.”
Spencer advises that waiting until the IRS systems have a chance to be up and running might lead to them processing taxpayer returns more quickly. Filing online instead of sending a manual return also should help.
Report Advanced Child Tax Credits and Stimulus Payments
This year, some families took advantage of the American Rescue Plan that allowed households to receive half of their total child tax credit in six payments throughout the year. The other half of the credit is due to be received with their 2022 tax refund.
Under the same act, many taxpayers were eligible to receive one or more stimulus payments, as well. If you saved the correspondence from the IRS relating to the American Rescue Act, you’ll need it.
“One of the biggest things is to make sure that you are reporting your advanced child tax credit and stimulus payments precisely as what you got,” Spencer said. “If they don’t match, they’re going to have to be manually processed, and you’re going to be behind those roughly 8.3 million unprocessed returns.”
This month, the IRS will be sending out letters to those who received the third stimulus payment or advanced child tax credit for individual tax records. Hold on to these letters, as they will make the process of fi ling far smoother.
Unemployment Income is Taxable Again
Last year, the first $10,000 of unemployment income was not considered taxable. This provision has expired. Now, all unemployment income will be considered taxable again this year. Of this change, Spencer advises caution: Those who didn’t have anything withheld from their unemployment income last year could be caught by surprise and have some tax due this year.
Report Any Charitable Contributions
Starting in the previous tax cycle, taxpayers were allowed an additional $300 charitable deduction on top of their standard deduction. For the 2021 calendar year, this deduction has been expanded to up to $300 per person. This means if you are married and filing jointly, you can take up to a $600 deduction.
Be Patient with Your CPA — This Year, Especially
National Taxpayer Advocate Erin Collins released her 2021 Annual Report to Congress in January, naming the 2021 calendar year “the most challenging year taxpayers and tax professionals have ever experienced.” The returns backlog aside, there is new tax legislation in limbo that CPAs are required to constantly stay up to date on. After any tax bill is passed or updates are released, tax professionals are then required to learn everything there is to know about the changes and how they could affect their clients.