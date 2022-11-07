Now through Nov. 10, registration is open for the Association of Washington Business (AWB) 2022 Evening of Excellence gala to recognize the state’s leading employers.
During the event, to be held Nov. 17 from 5-10 p.m. at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center, AWB will announce the Washington Excellence Award winners and Manufacturing Excellence Award winners. General admission tickets cost $120. Corporate tables seating eight people are also available.
In addition to honoring business leaders statewide, the event also will feature The Voice top 20 finalist Savanna Woods. Attendees additionally can network during the champagne welcome reception and the dessert reception following the program.
Click here for additional information on the event, to view the 2022 finalists, and to register.
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
