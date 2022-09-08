Total active listings in the 26-county region represented by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service nearly doubled in August from a year ago and were more than triple the total active listings in March. More inventory translated to more normalized conditions and a slight dampening of home price appreciation.
For the 26-county region, the median sales price for single-family homes and condominiums combined was $600,000, up 3.6 percent.
Price increases from a year ago were held to single digits in all South Sound counties, except Grays Harbor County, where the median sales price fell from August 2021.
In Pierce County, the median sales price of single-family homes and condominiums combined was $550,000 in August, up 8.9 percent from a year ago.
Other counties’ median sales prices for single-family homes and condos combined were: Kitsap, $547,380, up 9.7 percent from August 2021; Thurston, $489,995, up 5.6 percent; Mason, $435,000, up 9 percent; Lewis, $399,000, up 6.4 percent; and Grays Harbor, $327,500, down 1.3 percent.
Looking at single-family homes only, median sales prices were: Pierce, $555,000, up 7.8 percent; Kitsap, $550,000, up 9.2 percent; Thurston, $493,514, up 6.1 percent; Mason, $435,000, up 9.2 percent; Lewis, $398,000, up 6.1 percent; and Grays Harbor, $330,000, down 1.1 percent.
Windermere Chief Economist Matthew Gardner said in a NWMLS news release that he expects prices will ease.
“Home sales increased month-over-month, but the rise in listings is causing prices to soften,” he said in the release. “I predict prices will drop further as we move into the fall, but reports that we are entering a ‘bear market’ are highly exaggerated. The market is simply reverting to its long-term average as it moves away from the artificial conditions caused by the pandemic.”
Gardner added, “Even though inventory in the King, Pierce and Snohomish counties region almost doubled from a year ago, the number of homes for sale is still 14 percent lower than in August of 2019.”
In the release, J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, called the resilience of the local housing market clear “as a steady cadence of homes going under contract continues in the more affordable and mid-price ranges, demand remains strong as buyers look to get settled before fall.”