A 190-unit multifamily community in Auburn that was built in 1968 has sold for $44.5 million to a confidential buyer, according to an announcement today from CBRE, which brokered the sale.
The property, Neely Station, is located at 1433 8th St. NE, approximately six minutes from Auburn Station transit hub. It consists of 25 two-story buildings on 9.5 acres and has one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average apartment size of 850 square feet. Community amenities include a pool and sundeck, fire pits, resident clubhouse, fitness center, media room, and landscaped grounds with walking paths.
“Neely Station offered a value-add opportunity with 100 percent of the units primed for upgrades, while the property’s location is convenient to multiple employment hubs, including Tacoma, Seattle, Bellevue, Kent, and Renton,” Jon Hallgrimson, vice chairman at CBRE, said in a statement.
Hallgrimson, Eli Hanacek, Mark Washington, and Kyle Yamamoto, all with CBRE’s Pacific Northwest-based multifamily team, represented Neely Station’s seller, Goodman Real Estate Inc.