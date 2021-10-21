U.S. Bank announced this week that it awarded a $20,000 grand prize scholarship to Tacoma’s Kimber Jones, a 27-year-old looking to pursue a teaching career.
“Initially, I was like ‘okay, that’s kind of cool,’” Jones, who was working at her long-term care and rehabilitation care facility job when she received the news, said in a prepared statement. “Then, after the first two minutes, I was like ‘wait, I won something?’”
The scholarship is part of the U.S. Bank Student Scholarship Program, which since launching two decades ago has awarded upward of $500,000 in funding for college students. The program has two rounds every year. Jones is the second beneficiary of 2021; the first was a New Mexico-based fashion student.
The U.S. Bank scholarship will cover about half of Jones’ tuition for the next four years at Grand Canyon University. She intends to eventually teach high school in Japan via the Japanese Exchange and Teaching (JET) Program.
“Financially, this scholarship is making everything a lot easier,” she said in a prepared statement.
The application for the next scholarship round is available here.