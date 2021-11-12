The Aspen Institute has named Pierce College one of 150 institutions eligible to compete for the $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges.
Pierce College has ranked in the Top 10 community colleges in the nation by the Aspen Institute since 2017, and it now has the opportunity to compete for the 2023 honor.
The colleges selected for this honor stand out among more than 1,000 community colleges nationwide as having high and improving levels of student success, as well as equitable outcomes for Black and Latinx/Hispanic students and those from lower-income backgrounds.
Pierce College has been named a Top 150 institution 6-out-of-7 times since the first Aspen Prize was awarded in 2011.
The 150 eligible colleges have been invited to submit data and narratives as the next steps in a review process, culminating in the announcement of the Prize winner in spring 2023.