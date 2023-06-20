The Asia Pacific Cultural Center has settled into its temporary space at Portland Avenue Community Center as it waits for its new home to be built on the existing footprint at South Park.
Construction is estimated to begin this fall.
The community nonprofit opened the temporary location late last month, and will be hosting Taste of Asia events for the community on the first Saturday of each month.
APCC will continue to hold previously scheduled private events at the South Park auditorium through July, but all the regular programming has shifted to the community center inside Portland Avenue Park, located at 3513 Portland Ave. E.
“During this transitional period, we want to assure you that our commitment to serving the community remains unwavering,” said Faaluaina Pritchard, APCC executive director, in a release. “While the physical location may change, the heart and soul of APCC continue to beat strong.”
The biggest change at the new location will be an earlier closing time, the release said. The shared parking for the center and park is gated and locked a half hour after sunset in accordance with park closure times. That means summertime programming will continue until about 9 p.m., but the hours will get shorter as sunset comes earlier.
APCC entered a lease with Metro Parks Tacoma in 2012 to operate out of the former South Park Community Center. However, as APCC and its programming continued to grow, APCC recognized it needed a new building to better support its array of activities, the release said.
The new building will double the size of programming space, include a larger auditorium that can seat between 400 and 500 guests, and will provide dressing rooms for performers. It will also feature a café, art gallery, demonstration kitchen, and gift shop inside with Asian-inspired gardens outside.