The Asia Pacific Cultural Center, in partnership with the Low Income Housing Institute, has announced that the Lincoln District Senior Housing project in Tacoma is now fully funded.
APCC reportedly received notice of a $4.9 million award for construction from the State Department of Commerce on Dec. 22. The City of Tacoma previously awarded $5.25 million and Pierce County awarded $7 million.
The Washington Housing Finance Commission will provide an allocation of housing tax credits.
The building on 711 South 38th Street includes 78 affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for seniors 55 and older.
LIHI is working on Phase 2 of the project, which will include 72 units for singles and families with children.