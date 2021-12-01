Stanford's, a classic American steakhouse, will officially open tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 2, at the historic Waddell Building (1502 Pacific Ave.).
As part of the Ascend Hospitality Group (AHG), Stanford's will aim to provide Tacoma residents with steakhouse favorites including rock salt roasted prime rib and grilled baby back ribs as well as premium Angus beef cuts like Filet Mignon, New York Strip, and a 32-ounce Tomahawk Rib Eye. Stanford's will also offer an expansive selection of seafood and poultry options in addition to cocktails, regional beers, and a locally focused wine list.
“We wanted to offer Tacoma a polished-casual steakhouse feel without the fine-dining price tag,” Elaina Morris, AHG president and CEO said in a press release. “We have a longstanding relationship with the city of Tacoma, and we continue to be grateful for our guests who have already welcomed us with open arms and are excited for a steakhouse for everyone.”
The Dec. 2 grand opening will commence with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Victoria Woodards.
Stanford's will be open Mondays-Thursdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturdays from noon-10 p.m., and Sundays from noon-8 p.m.