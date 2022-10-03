The City of Tacoma has announced that, now through Oct. 31, it is now accepting Community Arts Projects funding applications for a variety of publicly accessible projects, such as artistic presentations, workshops, and festivals, within Tacoma’s city limits in 2023.
Eligible organizations and groups are invited to apply for either $3,000 or $6,000 in funding for their project. All funded projects must be completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.
Applicants are invited to attend a free, virtual workshop, which explains and addresses questions about the application and funding process. The workshop will be held Oct. 6 from 5:30-7 p.m. and posted online after the fact. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. More details, including access to the online application form, are available here.
Eligibility extends to private nonprofit corporations with a 501(c) designation, organized groups of people working together towards a specific mission or purpose, for-profit businesses or educational institutions producing projects that are non-profit in nature, and tribes or Native nonprofit organizations. Applicants must have offices or their place of business within Tacoma or, if they have no offices, a majority of their activities must take place within Tacoma city limits.