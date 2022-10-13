ArtsFund announced this week the Community Accelerator Grant program, a new investment that will provide unrestricted grants for cultural nonprofits in Washington.
Awards will range from $2,500-25,000 and are funded by the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation.
“Our shared dedication to a healthy, vibrant, and inclusive community begins with investing in diverse arts and culture organizations and the people they serve across the state,” Paul G. Allen Family Foundation co-founder and chair Jody Allen said in a release. “When arts and culture thrive, so does our whole region.”
The $10 million initiative will start awarding grants in the first quarter of 2023, and intends to boost arts organizations’ ability to invest in their missions and roles serving communities statewide, the release said. It also noted that the funding will directly respond to the recent ArtsFund COVID Cultural Impact Study, which highlighted arts sector challenges brought on by the pandemic.
An under-development community advisory panel representing the state’s geographic and demographic diversity will inform the program, and will support recipients to use their grant money however it’s needed.
Scoring and guidelines are expected to be released in December, with the program opening up to applicants next January.
Find out more about the program here.