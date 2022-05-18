Arivva, Pierce Center for Arts & Technology, is receiving $450,000 for its Medical Assistant Job Training Program.
Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland secured $12.55 million to support eight community projects — including Arivva — in the South Sound. Strickland’s local Community Project Funding (CPF) requests were signed into law by President Joe Biden as part of the FY22 appropriations package.
“I am grateful that President Biden signed this appropriations omnibus package into law, providing emergency funding for Ukraine and including over $12 million for community projects that will tangibly benefit South Sound,” Strickland said in a release. “I want to thank all the community partners that worked with me to make significant investments in pedestrian accessibility, transit-oriented development, housing, clean water, South Sound veterans, at-risk youth, Tribal nations, families, workers and so much more.”
Arivva’s Medical Assistant Job Training Program aims to train entry-level medical assistants. Students are trained to assist within the medical environment with patient procedures and administrative duties and skills needed for physicians' offices, urgent care centers, clinics, and ambulatory care facilities.
“We initiated this federal funding request about a year ago. It has taken a while, but is well worth the wait. We could not be more excited,” said Dan Bissonnette, Arivva’s executive director, in the release. “Along with $1M in capital funds from the 2019 WA Legislative for the renovation of our building, we are investing over $1.5M in the Parkland community.”
The new funding augments contributions to Arivva by Kaiser Permanente of Washington, MultiCare Health Systems, BECU, School's Out Washington, Pierce County, the Arts Fund, and State Farm, along with other contributors to Arivva’s projects.
Learn more about Arivva here.