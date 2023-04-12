Aquagga Inc., an emerging clean-tech company based in Tacoma, has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with the Colorado School of Mines to take technology the school developed to destroy “forever chemicals” and employ it on a commercial scale starting this year.
The Mines recently received a patent for its technology to destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, using its hydrothermal alkaline treatment, or HALT. The process is likened to a “pressure cooker on steroids” to destroy the chemicals posing environmental and public health risks. PFAS are manmade chemicals used in various industries around the world that don’t break down in the environment, hence the “forever chemicals" label. PFAS have been widely used for decades in firefighting foams and household products such as nonstick pans, waterproof clothing, pizza boxes, cosmetics, and more, according to a Mines news release.
The School of Mines had developed the chemical process that worked to destroy PFAS, “but they developed it at a very, very small scale, basically in a beaker, and … what I had been working on at the University of Washington was taking that type of chemistry and scaling it up into larger throughput systems,” Brian Pinkard, chief technology officer and co-founder at Aquagga, said in an interview today referring to work in on his Ph.D. at UW in 2020, when Aquagga and Mines began collaborating.
“We were kind of in this sweet spot sitting between these two research institutions,” Pinkard said. “We had the partnership with UW, we were establishing this partnership with School of Mines, and we had this expertise in this specific processing technology, so there was a logical fit. They had developed and demonstrated the chemistry, and then they were looking for a scale-up partner who could take the technology out of the lab and translate it into a commercial product.”
Building upon the promising test results demonstrated at Mines, Aquagga secured funding from several federal agencies through the Small Business Innovative Research Program to continue advancing the technology. Since 2020, Aquagga has raised nearly $4 million in non-dilutive funding, partially from Phase II SBIR contracts with the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Defense Advanced Research Project Agency, and has raised more than $750,000 in private investment, the release said.
The funding is being used to demonstrate the HALT-PFAS technology in the field at active remediation sites, proving that the technology is effective and affordable for PFAS treatment efforts. Aquagga also has a Wefunder campaign underway now, with a goal to raise $400,000.
Experiments have shown that HALT-PFAS works to break down PFAS in soil, groundwater, and firefighting foams, according to the release. The technology permanently destroys the chemicals by breaking their molecular bonds. Timothy Strathmann, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the School of Mines, is the lead inventor of HALT-PFAS.
“We need solutions that not only remove the chemicals from things like our drinking water but can ultimately close the cycle by destroying the PFAS,” Strathmann said in the release. “This is a piece of that puzzle, and we’re excited HALT-PFAS can help play a role.”
In his interview today, Pinkard said Aquagga has taken the technology and run with it, building larger systems, developing it, and demonstrating it for different customer use cases.
“The School of Mines continues to do that basic fundamental research, proving out the reaction chemistry, proving that it works for different types of PFAS and different PFAS mixtures,” he said. “So there's a real synergy between what we bring to the table (and) what they bring to the table that works really well. We were just really in that right place at the right time with the right expertise in order to pull this all together.”
Aquagga typically treats remediation byproducts, coming in as a secondary and final treatment.
“In a lot of cases, there's a primary treatment technology that separates PFAS from the contaminated water and produces this more concentrated liquid,” he said. “So if you have 10,000 gallons to treat, there's a primary process that will treat that 10,000 gallons and maybe produce like a hundred gallons of concentrated PFAS — and that's the nasty stuff that we take and we treat.”
Aquagga is developing commercial-scale PFAS-destroying equipment that can be transported to remediation sites in shipping containers on flatbed trucks.
Public benefit corporation
Aquagga is a public benefit corporation originally spun out of the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, and UW. It was among the first three companies selected for the new Tacoma Maritime Innovation Incubator located at the Center for Urban Waters. The incubator operates under its parent organization, Seattle-based Washington Maritime Blue. Aquagga graduated from the incubator in 2022 and is now headquartered in the TractionSpace coworking building on Market Street in downtown Tacoma. It has grown from about six employees last year to 12 today; it could be at 20 to 30 by year end, Pinkard said, adding that there aren't expectations for that growth rate to slow anytime soon.
That growth will occur in Tacoma, said Pinkard, who grew up in Puyallup.
“The incubator support was huge when we were at an earlier stage — having access to office space and wet-lab space, resources, connections in the community. We've had a lot of local advocates, local supporters,” he said. “We’ve, I think, gotten a lot of benefits out of being down here in Tacoma; obviously, we're planning to stay. We find that people like working here and we like it.”
Other companies also are working on PFAS destruction, but Pinkard called that a good sign.
“We’re happy to see that there's other folks in the industry working on the problem,” he said. “Honestly, we're hopeful that everybody is successful in efforts to destroy PFAS. As a human being, I hope that all these companies are successful in getting their technologies to the point where they can be deployed. There's enough PFAS out there in the world and enough applications for these technologies that we kind of need everybody to be successful if we're really gonna make a dent in this problem.”
In the release, Pinkard said, “One of the amazing things about HALT-PFAS is that we’ve seen it work at every scale at which it’s been tested. A lot of technologies struggle when you transition them out of the lab and try to scale them up, but HALT-PFAS seems to perform even better in our scaled-up, commercial systems. We are really excited to get this technology out in the field in 2023, to show the world what HALT-PFAS is capable of.”
The collaboration between Mines and Aquagga is an ideal example of how a technology transition partnership between startups and university researchers can be mutually beneficial, the Mines release noted.
“Aquagga’s success is a direct product of the pioneering research performed by Dr. Strathmann and his team,” Pinkard added. “We’re thrilled to be formalizing and deepening our relationship with Mines and are excited to see what comes next from this fruitful partnership."