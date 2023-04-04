The public is invited to attend April 12 the Thurston Chamber's April forum to celebrate businesses that have received a Thurston Green designation.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Saint Martin's University Norman Worthington Center. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 11 a.m. for a Green Business EXPO, which is open to all businesses that received a Thurston Green Business designation this year.
The event will feature a keynote address by Aaron Sauerhoff, CEO and founder of Earth Homes. With his team and network of natural builders and materials specialists, Sauerhoff is working to revolutionize the construction industry with unique building systems respective to the bioregions for which he designs and builds, a release said.
Sauerhoff will share his insights on impactful building practices and methods, including requirements for running a successful business that also contributes to climate stability and resiliency.
In addition to honoring all of this year’s businesses who received the Thurston Green designation, the committee also will honor the following organizations for their sustainability efforts:
- Small — Treasure Chest
- Medium —CapStone Solar
- Large — The Evergreen State College
- Municipal — City of Olympia