April’s housing report from the 26-county Northwest Multiple Listing Service (NWMLS) included some bits of good news for buyers: more inventory (except in King County), a slight softening of the sales prices range over asking price, and perhaps an easing away from the competitive offer peak.
But even with that and rising interest rates, median sales prices of single-family homes and condominiums combined in the 26-country region rose 16.8 percent from a year ago.
In Pierce County, the median sales price of single-family homes, excluding condos, rose 16 percent from April 2021 to hit $579,980. Thurston County’s median rose 18.6 percent to $510,000.
Similar gains were recorded in Mason, Lewis, Kitsap, and Grays Harbor counties for single-family homes. Mason rose 16.1 percent to $420,000; Lewis increased 15.9 percent to $389,000; Grays Harbor rose 26.8 percent to $355,000; and Kitsap increased 15.2 percent to $565,000.
The median price of condos in Pierce County hit $374,000, up 11.3 percent from a year ago, on 100 sales. In Thurston, condos’ median price was $337,500, up 55.2 percent, on just 10 sales.
Nonetheless, industry representatives are seeing some signs the 26-county NWMLS region is taking a breath.
“The Puget Sound housing market has shifted down several levels of hotness in most areas and is more in alignment with the strong market we saw pre-pandemic,” J. Lennox Scott, chairman and CEO of John L. Scott Real Estate, said in the release.
April sales of single-family homes and condominiums across 26 counties in the report had a list price to sales price ratio of 107.8 percent, down from 108.2 percent in March, but still up exceeding April 2021’s ratio of 106.6 percent.
There were 11,681 new listings of single-family homes and condos during April — the highest number since July.
“Did you hear that? It’s the sound of happy buyers in all areas other than King County celebrating last month’s jump in active listings as it means they now have more homes to choose from,” Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate, said in the NWMLS report. “Unfortunately for King County buyers, the area is still desperate for inventory and competition is as fierce as ever.”
The number of new listings surpassed the number of pending sales to help boost inventory in the broader region, NWMLS said, noting pending sales were down about 7.8 percent from a year ago and 3 percent from March.
“We are starting to see signs of impact from the significant rise in mortgage rates earlier this year, such as an increase in active listings and months of inventory creeping higher, but the full impact will likely not be felt for a few months,” Gardner said.