The Tacoma Housing Authority (THA) has appointed April Black to serve as its new executive director. This marks the first time a woman has led the THA in its 81-year history.
Black previously served as the organization's deputy executive director and had been acting as interim executive director since the retirement of Michael Mirra.
“We believe that THA is best served by offering the position of executive director to April Black,” said THA Board chair Stanley Rumbaugh in a prepared statement. “After spending 12 years working for THA, with her last six years as deputy executive director, April’s consistent leadership, well-established community relationships, commitment to THA’s mission, and commendable vision for the future of the organization make her the most qualified candidate. The Board has complete confidence in April, and we look forward to working alongside her for years to come.”
“I want to thank the Board of Commissioners for their diligence throughout the selection process,” said Black in a prepared statement. “THA’s Board is a group of dedicated community volunteers working to meet the needs of THA’s many stakeholders, and I am honored that they elected me as executive director. THA is an incredible agency staffed by a team of hardworking and talented individuals committed to providing high-quality, stable, and sustainable housing and supportive services to those in need. I am proud to have the opportunity to continue to work alongside our team and lead THA through an exciting and challenging future.”