April Housing: Prices Down From Year Ago

April housing data from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service on Thursday showed year-over-year drops in new listings, pending sales, and closed sales, more active listings, and lower prices overall for the 26-county region NWMLS covers — results that also played out in South Sound counties.
Median sales prices of single-family homes and condominiums combined in Pierce County fell 8.7% from April 2022, hitting $515,000. They dropped 4.1% in Thurston County, to $489,000. In Kitsap County, the median was $510,000, down 8.7%.
In other area counties, combined medians of single-family homes and condos were: Mason County, $400,000, down 4.8%; Grays Harbor County, $345,000, down 3%; Lewis County, $389,000, flat with April 2022.
While Kitsap County prices slipped about 8.7% from a year ago, they’re up 4.7% since January, Frank Leach, vice chairperson of the NWMLS board of directors and the broker/owner at RE/MAX Platinum Services in Silverdale, noted in a NWMLS news release.
“There continues to be heavy pressure on the market,” Leach said in the release. “Many buyers are looking for their replacement home before selling their current home,” he said. Also, “don’t expect a burgeoning inventory as it will go as fast as it comes onto the market,” due in part to that county’s highly mobile military population.
Pending sales in Kitsap County fell 18.8% — much less than nearby counties. Mutually accepted offers were down more than 27% in both King and Pierce counties and down nearly 34% in Snohomish County.
Leach attributes the slower pace of sales in Kitsap County to both interest rates and the addition of several new apartments, which he described as “a safe haven for those not ready to buy.”
Looking at single-family homes only, excluding condos, median sales prices last month were $525,000 in Pierce County, down 9.5%; $490,000 in Thurston County, down 3.9%; and $520,000 in Kitsap County, down 8 percent.
Fewer resale listings are making it to the market, according to J. Lennox Scott, company executive officer at John L. Scott Real Estate.
“The supply of housing remains limited due to a persistent shortage of available homes as fewer homeowners are putting their homes on the market after locking in low home mortgage interest rates during the pandemic,” Scott said in the release. The limited supply results “in a return to multiple offers and the restart of premium pricing — especially in the more affordable, mid-price and into the upper-end price points.”
For all 26 counties, NWMLS reported 7,137 pending sales of single-family homes and condos during April, down nearly 27% from a year ago, but notching the highest volume so far this year, edging out March by one transaction. Pending sales are up more than 23% from January’s total (5,776). Closed sales slipped 36%, from the year-ago total of 8,344 to last month’s total of 5,338. Compared to January’s figure of 3,264 sales, April’s completed transactions surged 63.5%, according to the release.
The median price for last month’s sales of single-family homes and condos across the 26 counties in the report was $603,250, down about 8.6% from April 2022. When compared to January’s median price of $557,250, prices are up nearly 8.3%. April marked the fourth consecutive month of rising prices, the release said.
With slower sales, total supply improved compared to a year ago.
At the end of April, there were 8,114 active listings in the NWMLS database, 1,600 more than a year ago, a gain of nearly 24.6%.
“When looking at the inventory of single-family homes (excluding condos), only one county has more than six months of supply (San Juan),” John Deely executive vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, said in NWMLS’s release, noting a typical balanced market is considered four to six months.
“We’re moving at a slower pace than last year,” he continued. “We are maintaining a seller’s market given the lack of inventory along with multiple offers, as a healthy number of buyers absorb what is being listed. The key is we can’t compare today’s market to the record years we had during the pandemic.”
To illustrate his point, Deely pointed out the 12% drop from April 2022 in median price for single-family homes in King County overall. “This year, the median price has been going up steadily every month,” he said in the release. Since January, the median price is up 12%, and from March to April, it’s up more than 4%, he said. “We are moving in a positive direction.”