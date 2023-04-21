The City of Olympia, Bridge Music Project, and PARC Foundation are collaborating to launch an Arts Interventions and Facility Design Phase in 2023, and are accepting applications for proposals now through May 8.
The City will award up to $60,000, with each project being awarded $2,500 to $15,000. Up to seven art intervention projects will be selected to take place at the Olympia Armory during the month of July 2023.
Projects can include, but are not limited to, events, community celebrations, art markets, installations, workshops, performances, and other creative building activations. Projects will be selected based on how well they align with the values outlined in the Armory Creative Campus Concept Plan.
Key 2023 dates include:
- Applications are due by 11:45 p.m. May 8
- Jury and technical review of semi-finalists: The week of May 8
- Artists notified of award: May 31
- Artists contracts and planning phase: June
- Project implementation: July
- Wrap up and assessment: August