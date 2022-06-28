The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is looking to fill three positions on the Transportation Commission, and is accepting applications now through June 30.
The three open positions are at-large, District No. 2, and District No. 3. All members must be Tacoma residents. Those who do not know their Council District can visit here. It is recommended that appointed members reflect the following categories of special interest/discipline: professional engineering sector, construction/private business sector, bike and pedestrian/mass transit sector, planning/urban growth sector, environmental/sustainability sector, general community, and the ADA community.
The Transportation Commission, which comprises 11 members, advises the city council on transportation-related matters, such as short-term and long-range transportation planning, mass transit-related planning initiatives, and parking and capital improvement plans. Over the next few years, the Commission will help update the Transportation Master Plan and guide the implementation of the Vision Zero Action Plan.
Commission meetings occur on the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m., and are currently being held virtually. When in-person meetings resume, the meetings will be hybrid. Commissioners can choose to attend virtually or in person at the Tacoma Municipal Building at 747 Market St.
Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by end of day June 30.
To apply, visit here. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents, contact Michelle Emery, City Clerk’s Office, at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.