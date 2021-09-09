Applications Open for Historic Preservation Grant in Pierce County

The Pierce County Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission has announced that it is accepting applications through Sept. 28 for its 2022 Preservation Grant Program, which supports historic preservation and history-related project proposals throughout Pierce County.
The commission will accept applications until 3 p.m. Sept. 28. Applications will be evaluated by the commission, which administers the grant program. The commission then forwards project and funding recommendations to the Pierce County Council for approval.
Those eligible to apply include owners of properties listed on historic registers, nonprofit organizations, public agencies, museums, historical societies and other community-based organizations. All applicants must provide matching funds. The project activity timeline is March 2022 through November 2022.
According to the commission, grant requests can be made for two types of proposals:
- Historic preservation: (maximum $35,000) for stabilization, restoration or rehabilitation of properties, buildings or structures listed on national, state and local historic registers.
- History-related project proposals: (maximum request $15,000) for photograph or document preservation, history research, historic markers, and public events and programming promoting local history.
Click here to view grant guidelines, the application form and virtual grant workshop information.