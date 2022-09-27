The Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission (LHPC) is accepting applications, now through Oct. 4, for the 2023 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program to help fund historic preservation or history-related project proposals.
Nonprofit organizations, public agencies, museums, historical societies, and other community-based organizations are eligible to apply. All applicants must provide funds matching the grant request. LHPC will accept applications until 3 p.m. on Oct. 4. Click here for grant guidelines and application form.
For stabilization, restoration, or rehabilitation of buildings or structures, the maximum grant request is $35,000 for owners of national, state, and local register-listed properties. For photographic/document preservation, history research, historic markers, and public events/programming promoting local history, the maximum request is $15,000.
Projects recommended by the LHPC are subject to review and approval by the County Council, which is expected in March 2023, with contracts concluding December 2023.