Courtesy of City of Tacoma via Facebook
Courtesy of City of Tacoma via Facebook

The Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission (LHPC) is accepting applications, now through Oct. 4, for the 2023 Pierce County Historic Preservation Grant Program to help fund historic preservation or history-related project proposals.

Nonprofit organizations, public agencies, museums, historical societies, and other community-based organizations are eligible to apply. All applicants must provide funds matching the grant request. LHPC will accept applications until 3 p.m. on Oct. 4. Click here for grant guidelines and application form.

For stabilization, restoration, or rehabilitation of buildings or structures, the maximum grant request is $35,000 for owners of national, state, and local register-listed properties. For photographic/document preservation, history research, historic markers, and public events/programming promoting local history, the maximum request is $15,000.

Projects recommended by the LHPC are subject to review and approval by the County Council, which is expected in March 2023, with contracts concluding December 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you