Pierce County has announced that it is now accepting applications for the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy + Resiliency Program (C-PACER), which allows owners and developers of eligible properties to obtain long-term financing — at a lower interest rate — for qualifying energy generation, efficiency, water conservation, or resiliency projects.
The Pierce County C-PACER program is available to commercial, industrial, agricultural, and multi-family properties within Pierce County, including those within incorporated cities like the City of Tacoma.
Examples of eligible projects include electrification improvements that eliminate fossil fuels, upgraded windows, electric vehicle charging, seismic hardening, and energy storage. Projects involving upgrades to fossil fuel burning equipment do not qualify.
Using C-PACER, projects can be financed through an agreement between the property owner and a registered C-PACER lender. Pierce County Sustainable Resources division approves C-PACER applications.
