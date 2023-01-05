The Tacoma Arts Commission has announced that it is accepting applications through Jan. 30 for the Tacoma Poet Laureate.
Literary artists who are emerging, professional, or established — producing poetry in any form, genre or style — are encouraged to apply. Writers who work in additional genres whose work intersects with poetry also will be considered.
Applicants must be at least 18 years or older, live in Pierce County, and be actively engaged in Tacoma’s creative community. Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30.
The artist selected as Tacoma's poet laureate will hold the title for two years — from May 2023 through April 2025 — and receive a stipend of $4,000. The individual will have access to an additional project budget of up to $1,000 to help implement programming; actively contribute to and advance Tacoma’s literary community through readings, performances, workshops, presentations, publications and/or special projects (in-person or virtually); participate in Tacoma Arts Month each October; and help produce the 2025 ceremony to announce the next poet laureate.
Current Tacoma Poet Laureate Lydia K. Valentine will curate and host a poetry event where the newly selected Poet Laureate will be honored. The event date will be announced in early 2023.
Details about the Tacoma Poet Laureate program are available here. Application details are available here.