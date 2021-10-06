The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is accepting applications now through Oct. 11 to fill three positions on the Planning Commission.
The open slots are for District Nos. 2 and 5 positions and the development community position.
Applicants seeking a district position must reside in that district. Applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by the end of the day on Oct. 11.
The Planning Commission develops and updates the Comprehensive Plan and its elements. It also formulates land use and development regulations and processes that implement the Comprehensive Plan. The commission reviews various planning issues, such as area-wide zoning reclassifications, moratoria, interim zoning, pre-annexation planning, historic district designation, urban design, and transportation and capital facilities programs. Meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of each month beginning at 5 p.m.
Click here for additional information on the Planning Commission. To apply, visit here. For questions about the application process, to request the application in an alternate format, or to submit additional documents contact Katie Foster in the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5505.