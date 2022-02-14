The Thurston Regional Economic Recovery Task Force known as Thurston Strong will begin accepting applications on March 1 for the Thurston County Target Zone Small Business Startup Grant program.
The program aims to address economic inequity by investing in the areas and people most vulnerable to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications will be accepted through May 1. Successful candidates are expected to be announced on or about June 1. Applicants will be considered eligible if they live within the identified target zone — areas that are characterized by one or more of the following:
- Poverty rate above 20 percent;
- Above-average share of employment in industries threatened by economic disruption;
- Above-average share of housing cost-burdened households; and
- Above-average share of households without health insurance
Alternatively, a prospective applicant may also be eligible for a business startup grant if they are a Thurston County resident and have a verifiable income at 65 percent or lower than the median income (AMI) for Thurston County.
Applications and a full description of the program can be found here.