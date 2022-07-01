Applications are being accepted now through July 11 for the 2022-2023 Washington State Department of Agriculture Farm to School Purchasing grants to help get locally grown food on the lunch trays of schools across the state.
The grants are available to school districts and child care centers that have a USDA child nutrition program, tribal schools, and tribal early learning centers.
Nearly $3 million is on the table to help these facilities buy Washington-grown foods for their child nutrition programs.
Grants award will range from $20,000-$300,000. Awards are based on the number of meals served and a review of applications. Applications are accepted until July 11 at 4 p.m. Information about the grant program and links to the application can be found here.
The Washington State Legislature provided $5 million in the 2021-23 state budget to expand WSDA’s Farm to School program. The grant is being administered in partnership with Washington’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), and is part of WSDA’s Focus on Food Initiative.