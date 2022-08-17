Courtesy of Cottonbro via Pexels
In partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA), the Washington State Department of Commerce today opened the application window for the Working Washington Grants: Round 5 and Convention Center Grant Programs.

Eligible for-profit and nonprofit businesses, including tribal member-owned business operating on a reservation with a license issued by a federally recognized tribe in Washington state, are encouraged to apply. Click here to learn more and submit the application.

In this round of grants, $70 million has been allotted by the legislature with portions of available funds set aside for specific targeted groups or sectors:

  • 60 percent is identified for the arts, heritage, and science sectors, including those that operate live entertainment venues.
  • 40 percent is identified for most other sectors, including hospitality, fitness and personal services.

The general timeline is:

  • Aug. 17 to Sept. 9: Application portal will remain open for 24 days
  • Mid-to-late September: Review of applications
  • Early October: Commerce will notify grantees and disburse funding

