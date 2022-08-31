The City of Olympia announced this week that it has released the application for lodging tax funding for events and activities engineered to create overnight hotel stays to boost Olympia’s hospitality sector.
Nonprofits and government agencies that operate tourism facilities and/or provide tourism services to the public are eligible to apply.
The application period opened yesterday and will close Sept. 26 at 4 p.m. All applications will be reviewed by Olympia’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, who will make its funding recommendations to the Olympia City Council in 2023. Once recipients have been decided, they will have to sign a contract with the City to provide specific tourism services in 2023.
“We’ve had a number of incredible events and activities in Olympia this summer that have helped bring tourism back to pre-pandemic levels and we’re hoping to see that trend continue into 2023,” said the City of Olympia’s Economic Development Director Mike Reid in a release.
According to the release, state law requires that Olympia’s lodging tax fund be used for marketing and operating expenses of festivals and events designed to attract tourists; capital and/or operating costs of tourism-related facilities owned by the City; and operating expenses of tourism-related facilities helmed by 501c3 and 501c6 nonprofits. Olympia receives an amount equal to a 4 percent tax on overnight hotel/motel/bed & breakfast lodging, the release said.
“Tourism is an incredibly important part of our economy and quality of life, so I am very hopeful in seeing a robust applicant pool for this funding,” Reid added.