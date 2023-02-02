The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is looking to fill five volunteer positions on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board. Applications must be submitted by the end of the day on Feb. 7.
The open positions are: one contractor or housing-development representative with experience in housing development or construction; two at-large representatives; and two attorney representatives. The housing development and attorney positions advertised are currently held by individuals whose terms are expiring with the opportunity to reapply and be interviewed. Click here to apply.
The TCRA administers grants and loans to support low-income households and families buying or repairing their homes, multi-family housing developers or owners who provide housing to low-income families, businesses that create jobs or rehabilitate blighted buildings, and nonprofits that provide housing and economic development services to the Tacoma community.
The Board comprises at least 10, but not more than 15, members, including two at-large positions and two members with experience in each of the following professions: lawyers, bankers, housing development or construction professionals, certified public accountants, and real-estate brokers or agents. Each term lasts two years.
TCRA meetings occur at 7:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from January to October. In November and December, meetings change to the first and third Thursdays of the month. Meetings are currently held in hybrid format to allow for either in-person or virtual participation. Those individuals who are interested in applying are invited to observe a meeting during the application period.